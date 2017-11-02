Chief Sylvester Nwobu-Alor, founding member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Party, APGA, and chairman of the party’s Stakeholders Forum has declared support for PDP candidate for the Anambra election, Oseloka Obaze.

The election will hold on November 18.

He said he withdrew his support for Governor Willie Obiano, because he is finding it difficult to perform and that he has no good advisers.

“Forget about money that is being carried around, forget about threats and all that; people will vote based on their convictions and will definitely go for a person who has been empowered to deliver, who has the commitment and integrity to deliver”, he told Sun.

“And that person is Oseloka Obaze. He is very well introduced; he is a calm, collected, intelligent and committed person. With him on seat, we can turn Anambra State around. That is my stand on this issue.

“I believe in objectivity and sincerity of purpose. If in my house, my wife misbehaves, yes, it is my duty to protect her but if she is doing a wrong thing, I will criticise her, correct her and possibly force her to do the right thing. That is what I am doing. The issue of being a member becomes irrelevant.

“If you are a member and your association is peddling backwards instead of forward and you keep quiet, you are aiding and abetting destruction because you know it is moving towards destruction. I cannot sit down and watch the government now, because the party is already gone.

“But if the government wakes up any time and start performing then we might change our mind. As I am talking to you I don’t have any confidence again in the government. They have not done much to warrant a second chance.”