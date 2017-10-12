Governor Willie Obiano announced a cash reward of one million naira to the overall best teacher in Nigeria, Mr Clement Okodo.

Mr Okodo, a primary school teacher at Central School, Abagana who hails from Abatete in Idemili North Council Area, bagged the award at the World Teachers Day celebration held in Abuja by the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Teachers. The Award organized under the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards saw the teacher receive a brand new Nissan car as the prize for the first position.

Receiving the Awardee, Governor Obiano said his government will be sending 60 teachers abroad for training next year under the train the trainer initiative aimed at ensuring that Anambra teachers keep pace with modern practices in the teaching profession.

Congratulating Mr Okodo for making the state proud through the award, Governor Obiano said his government will continue to support teachers to be at their best, urging them to remain focused on ensuring that Anambra students are the best in the country.