Every time has its own language. It is such language, if properly applied or asserted that endears an individual to men and women of his age.



And once endeared, they adopt him or her as their own. Then, adore him, cherish and follow him to wars sheepishly and blindly, even to their own peril.



And Once adopted, they can swim or sink with their own without fear or favor to the admiration or condemnation of many at the same time.



If in doubt of the magic wand of time and the powerful effect of it’s Language, then, ask former President Barack Obama of America why he chanted “change” during America’s 2008 elections and his country men and women responded without resistance.



Still in doubt of the wonders of time and its language? Bring it a notch closer and inquire from President Muhamadu Buhari of Nigeria on why he chanted same”change” during his country’s 2015 elections and the same mantra permeated the fabrics of his Nation like a hypodermic needle.



But Unfortunately, this all important factor – time – is an ever transient and fleeting thing as what worked last year would have become moribund and obsolete if repeated a year after.



Even the bible, our own holly book recognizes this and didn’t play down on the importance of time when it declared thus, “for everything under the planet, there is time.”



It is therefore, on this premise I take the narrative to Anambra State – the State of the time, following their governorship elections holding next month, November.



As a matter of fact, the table is gradually turning towards Anambra State. The ever buzzing commercial city is slowly catching the fancy of the Nation while becoming a focal point and cynosure of all at the same time.



Precisely, the political firmament is getting charged as the political game and its players are well, making heavy body moves towards outwitting one another.



Meanwhile, politics comes with heavy shocker though, and the Anambra’s is not exceptional as a lot has already happened since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC fixed a date for the November contest.



Just a few months back, the political parties in Anambra held their primaries and guess what? The big name, the big wigs like Senator And Uba and the oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah were roundly defeated and eased out of the contest, following the outcome of the primaries.



Now, as the day draws close to a halt, the remnants and chosen candidates of their various Political Parties – the Obianos, the Chidokas, the Edochies, the Nwoyes, the Obazes and a host others must understand the time and its language and properly play by it.



They must leave nothing to chance as elections and campaigns of the contemporary are basically issues based. And most assuredly, the next leader of Anambra State would probably be a man who truely understand the sound of both time and circumstance.



So, they must discover the time and master its language… Good Luck!

Gwiyi Solomon