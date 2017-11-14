Dr. Ofunne Omo Obaze, the wife of the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, has said she will not accept the title of a first lady, if her husband, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, gets elected.

Dr. Obaze stated this in Awka when she interacted with some newsmen. Speaking, the medical doctor said she does not believe in the title of a first lady and will not run the office of the wife of the governor. She said, instead she will continue with her profession as a medical doctor but will effectively carry out other duties as may be required of the wife of the governor.

The Assistant Professor of Pediatrics said Anambra needs to bring on board an experienced public policy expert with a doting family and an understanding and supportive wife. She said she is prepared to do everything within her power to elevate and complement her husband if he gets elected.

She said Anambra deserves a governor whose wife understands her role as a wife and mother, and a person who has the requisite capacity to advise candidly without being meddlesome. According to her, the supportive role of the wife of the governor requires a person who has a full grasp of the need for decorum and being beyond reproach, more so in the “other room”, where statecraft gains impetus from deeply reflective and unvarnished counsel.

A certified pediatrician with thirty years of progressive post-graduation practice and experience, Dr. Obaze has spent all her life caring for the needy, especially younger ones who she comes across in droves on a daily basis. Her line of duty has exposed her to the basic rudiments of family care, and society building through human capacity development. She has been married to Mr. Obaze for several years and their union is blessed with children.

Chima Christian