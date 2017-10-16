The Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu, has said Enugu indegenes resident in Anambra state will throw their weight behind the PDP’s flag bearer, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.



Ekweremmadu said this on Saturday, during the 4th Edition of Ikeoha Foundation Adult Literacy/Exhibition Day held at Udi Council Headquarters, Udi, Enugu state.

The lawmaker said he is optimistic Obaze’s government, if elected, will be favourable to the people of Enugu state, especially those resident in Anambra state. He assured Obaze of the votes of Enugu indegenes. According to him, “Enugu indegenes resident in Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, and all parts of Anambra state, will support you (Obaze) on the 18th of November . We wish you well, and we wish you success. By God’s grace, we will be in Anambra next year to be part of your innaugration.”

Speaking during the event, Obaze said the five South-East states are intertwined and as such, anything that happens in one of the states affects the rest. While lauding Ekweremmadu’s investment in education and social welfare, Obaze said he will continue to be supportive of such drives.