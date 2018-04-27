On April 25, 2018, Kanye West donned a MAGA hat and professed his feelings of kinship with Donald Trump. Whether West wearing a MAGA hat is some kind of troll or a reflection of how he squares his politics in 2018 remains an open question, but his tweets have been seen as a real change, the culmination of a slouch toward nihilism, full of fits and starts, that he’s calling “loving everybody.” It wasn’t always like this. Here’s a likely incomplete list of Kanye West’s politics as they have evolved through his music, his public persona, and his political donations.

SOMETIME IN 2004

References The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene in “The Lost Tapes.” It’s a book about attaining and keeping social and political power based on historical leaders, that was popular among rappers at the time. The sixth rules is “Court Attention at All Costs.” “Be ostentatious and be seen. What is not seen is as though it did not exist.”

FEBRUARY 2004

College Dropout lands, and was an immediate commercial success. In “Never Let Me Down” Kanye rapped about his grandfather’s arrest after he took West’s mother, who was six, to sit at a whites-only counter in Chicago. He followed with an allusion to voter discrimination, rapping, “Racism still alive we just be concealing it.”

On two other tracks, “Two Words” and “Jesus Walks,” he references police brutality, rapping in the latter, “Getting choked by detectives, yeah, yeah, now check the method / They be askin’ us questions, harass and arrest us” and “What’s the basis? / We ain’t going nowhere but got ’suits and cases.”

“All Falls Down” reflects on consumerism in the black community. (The video’s star is the now-conservative commentator Stacey Dash, which is probably a coincidence.)

AUGUST 2005

In an interview with MTV News’s Sway Calloway, he spoke out about homophobia in rap. “Everybody in hip-hop discriminates against gay people,” he said. “Matter of fact, the exact opposite word of ‘hip-hop,’ I think, is ‘gay.’ You play a record and if it’s wack, ‘That’s gay, dog!’ And I wanna just come on TV and just tell my rappers, just tell my friends, ‘Yo, stop it fam.’” He said his own ideas about sexuality changed after meeting his cousin’s partner.

On August 30, West released Late Registration, which tapped into a handful of ways black populations are exploited. “Diamonds from Sierra Leone” focuses on blood diamonds, and in “Crack Music,” he raps, “How we stop the Black Panthers? / Ronald Reagan cooked up an answer,” in addition to, “Crack raised the murder rate in D.C. and Maryland / We invested in that, it’s like we got Merrill Lynch-ed / And we been hangin’ from the same tree ever since,” and, “Who gave Saddam anthrax? / George Bush got the answers”

SEPTEMBER 2005

During a live taping of a telethon to raise money for Hurricane Katrina relief, he said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” West was voicing a sentiment that FEMA, the president, and other officials had mismanaged relief efforts after so much of New Orleans was wiped out.

NOVEMBER 2010

West released My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. On “Power,” he said, “No one man should have all that power,” as well as, “The system broken, the school is closed, the prison’s open,” and, “Lost in Translation with a whole fuckin’ nation / They say I was the abomination of Obama’s nation.” (It’s a reference to a year prior, when Obama was heard calling Kanye a “jackass.” The president had been talking about how the rapper had interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for “Video of the Year” at the MTV Video Music Awards.)

NOVEMBER 2010

Matt Lauer played a tape of Kanye walking back on his telethon statements to George W. Bush on the Today show, and Bush said it was the lowest point of his presidency, and also inexplicably called Kanye West, “Conway West.” In response to Lauer’s Bush interview, Kanye tweeted, “I feel very alone very used very tortured very forced very misunderstood very hollow very very misused. I don’t trust anyone but myself! Everyone has an agenda. I don’t do press anymore. I can’t be everything to everybody anymore. I can’t be everybody’s hero and villain savior and sinner Christian and anti Christ!”

AUGUST 2011

West and Jay-Z release Watch the Throne, which meditates on racism, consumerism, sexism, and more. On “Murder to Excellence,” he raps, “It’s time for us to stop and redefine black power / 41 souls murdered in 50 hours” and “I feel the pain in my city wherever I go / 314 soldiers died in Iraq, 509 died in Chicago.”

On “New Day,” he raps, “And I’ll never let my son have an ego / He’ll be nice to everyone wherever we go / I mean I might even make him be Republican / So everybody know he love white people.”

SEPTEMBER 2012

Donated $1,000 to Barack Obama.

MARCH 2013

“Racism is a dated concept,” West told Clique TV. “It’s like a silly concept that people try to touch on to either . . . to separate, to alienate, to pinpoint anything. It’s stupid.”

“It’s like a bouncing ball in a room with two cats, or something, when you don’t feel like playing with a cat. Let them literally fight over the bouncing ball. And the bouncing ball has nothing, no purpose, anything other than that: it bounces,” continued the rapper. “That’s racism. It’s not an actual thing that even means anything.”

JUNE 2013

In “New Slaves,” West speaks out against private prisons and mentions segregation, saying, “Meanwhile the D.E.A. / Teamed up with the C.C.A. / They tryna lock n—as up / They tryna make new slaves / See that’s that privately owned prison / Get your piece today.”

JUNE 2013

Releases Yeezus, on which “Black Skinhead” appears. West raps, “Middle America packed in / Came to see me in my black skin / Number one question they asking / Fuck every question you asking.”

When asked by The New York Times’s Jon Caramanica about whether he “see[s] things in a more race-aware way now,” West replied, “No, it’s just being able to articulate yourself better. ‘All Falls Down’ is the same [stuff]. I mean, I am my father’s son. I’m my mother’s child. That’s how I was raised. I am in the lineage of Gil Scott-Heron, great activist-type artists. But I’m also in the lineage of a Miles Davis—you know, that liked nice things also.”

OCTOBER 2013

During an appearance on 97.1 AMP in Los Angeles, West explained that he sold Confederate-flag merch on his Yeezus tour to re-appropriate it:

React how you want. Any energy is good energy. The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way. That’s my abstract take on what I know about it, right? So I wrote the song “New Slaves.” So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag now. Now what are you going to do?

In an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance, he offered a window into what he thinks female power looks like when he pitched Kim Kardashian for the cover of Vogue, and challenged then-First Lady Michelle Obama to post a sexy swimsuit photo. “No one is looking at what [the president] is wearing. Michelle Obama cannot Instagram a [sexy swimsuit] pic like what my girl Instagrammed the other day,” West said of Mrs. Obama, who covered Vogue in prior issues.

OCTOBER 2014

Donated $15,000 to the Democratic National Committee.

JULY 2015

West had words of encouragement when he met Caitlyn Jenner for the first time, and Caitlyn credits Kanye with helping Kim and the family accept her transition.

AUGUST 2015

Appeared in a selfie with Hillary Clinton, taken by his wife, Kim Kardashian, and posted on her Instagram account. He also donated $2,500 to Clinton.

He announced he would run for president in 2020 at the MTV Video Music Awards, after essentially saying, “I’m not a politician,” and dropping the mic.

SEPTEMBER 2015

Speaking to Vanity Fair contributor Dirk Standen at his Yeezy Season 2 show at New York Fashion Week, he clarified his VMA’s announcement:

I want everyone to win. When I run for president, I’d prefer not to run against someone. I would be like “I want to work with you.” As soon as I heard [Ben] Carson speak, I tried for three weeks to get on the phone with him. I was like, this is the most brilliant guy. And I think all the people running right now have something that each of the others needs. But the idea of this separation, and this gladiator battle, takes away from the main focus that the world needs help, and the world needs all the people in a position of power or influence to come together.

And:

My mom has a PhD, she used to work at Operation PUSH. Somehow the more and more creative I get, the closer and closer I get to who I was as a child. When I was a child, I was holding my mom’s hand at Operation PUSH [an organization created by Jesse Jackson to improve the economic condition of African-Americans in Chicago]. I think it’s time. Rap is great.

And:

It’s fun. It’s fun to be a rock star, and I’ll never not be one, I guess, but there’ll be a point where I become my mother’s child. With all the things I’ve done that people would consider to be accomplishments, what’s the point where I become the person that Donda and Raymond West raised? My parents’ child.

And:

It’s very important that I continue to design, to be in practice of trying to make the best decisions possible. I hate politics. I’m not a politician at all. I care about the truth and I just care about human beings. I just want everyone to win, that’s all I can say, and I think we can. . . . I think the words “dreamer” and “passionate” diminish my will to execute. Because to be passionate about something or to dream about something does not say that it was executed. So when we talk about Second Season, it was executed.

And:

Sweatshirts are fucking important. That might sound like the funniest quote ever. How can you say all this stuff about running for president in 2020 and then say sweatshirts are important? But they are. Just mark my words. Mark my words like Mark Twain.

FEBRUARY 2016

In “Feedback” on The Life of Pablo, Kanye raps, “Hands up we just doing what the cops taught us / Hands up we just doing what the cops taught us / Hands up, hands up then the cops shot us.”

SEPTEMBER 2016

Kanye tweets out a Yeezy Season 4 casting call for “multiracial women only,” which many take to mean mixed and light-skinned. He told Vogue, however, “The 10,000 people that showed up didn’t have a problem with [the word “multiracial”]. How do you word the idea that you want all variations of black? How do you word that exactly?”

The criticism was tied, in part, to his longtime collaboration with the Italian artist Vanessa Beecroft on fashion shows, who has used black bodies in her work to controversial ends and has called working with black women “difficult.”

NOVEMBER 2016

During a sold-out Saint Pablo tour stop in San Jose, he told the crowd, “If I would have voted, I would have voted on Trump. That don’t mean that I don’t think that black lives matter. That don’t mean I don’t believe in women’s rights. I wanted to say that before the election, but they told me, ‘whatever you do, don’t say that out loud.’ Not only did I not vote, but there were a lot of things I actually liked about Trump’s campaign. His approach was f—ing genius—because it worked.”

He added, “Specifically to black people, stop focusing on racism. This world is racist, O.K.”

DECEMBER 2016

Met with Donald Trump at Trump Tower. He told reporters, “I’m just here to take a picture right now,” and later tweeted that they discussed Chicago and “multiculturalism.” The tweet has since been deleted.

APRIL 2018

Kanye returns to Twitter after a year-long hiatus. Among self-help platitudes and photos of his designs, he starts tweeting increasingly political statements. He “loves the way” that conservative Candice Owens “thinks.” (Owens has called those participating in the Black Lives Matter movement “victims,” and has made appearances on Fox News and Infowars.)

He continued, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I dont agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” Then he attempted to clarify what he meant by tweeting, “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.” He followed with several photos of his Make America Great Again hat, which is signed by Donald Trump, including ones in which he’s wearing them.

I’m 40 years old and I’m just now becoming my parents child. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West also tweeted that he is “just now becoming my parents [sic] child,” picking up the same framework he mentioned in 2013, among other times. He also insisted on Twitter that he is “still the kid from the telethon.”

