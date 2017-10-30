Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has commended boxing superstar, Anthony Joshua, for successfully defending his IBF heavyweight title on Saturday.

British-born Joshua, whose father comes from Sagamu in Ogun State, defeated Carlos Takam in the 10th round of their bout at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The governor, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, expressed his delight with Joshua’s victory.

The statement read, “His string of successes is simply a manifestation of the gene of a true son of Ogun State, who are born to be victorious and do exploits in all fields of human endeavour.

“It also demonstrates the ‘Ogun Standard’, which is the mantra of the new Ogun State, noted for excellence.”

The governor said the development could also be seen from the standpoint of the doggedness and determination of an average Nigerian.

While wishing the boxer luck in his future encounters, Amosun urged Nigerian youths to unearth their untapped skills.

