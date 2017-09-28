The alleged killer of Tupac Amaru Shakur, popularly known as 2Pac, has been revealed. The rapper who was shot four times in the chest, arm and thigh died six days later after multiple operation was done to save him. His car was fired upon in Las Vegas in a supposed revenge attack.

Their angle of the story was revealed in a new Fox documentary – Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? Speaking in the documentary, Ladd said: “They had all these other theories going on, but it was a really simple gang one-on-one to Tim and I.” “We believe Orlando Anderson was the one who did it.” The accused Orlando Anderson died on May 29, 1998 in Compton following a gun battle over a financial dispute. The cops say that they believed that Orlando was assaulted by 2pac in revenge for robbing his friend earlier, in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas just few hours before the shooting. They were actually investigating Orlando for another murder when the shooting of Tupac occurred. His convoy was driving back from Mike Tyson’s boxing match with Bruce Sheldon to a nightclub when the attack occurred.