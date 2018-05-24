Did you decide to lose weight quickly? Slim Fast can really help you. This is one of the most popular meal replacement shakes nowadays, which helps get rid of some extra pounds. However, the doctors warn that there might be some side effects. Let’s review Slim Fast side effects.

Slight side effects might include:

– A headache

– Constipation

– Intense hunger

– Loose stools

– Abdominal discomfort

– Gas and bloating

Note that these side effects will disappear if you keep on drinking the shakes for a long period of time. However, still, there might be some serious side effects.

What are the serious side effects?

It is reported that serious side effects might be the result of improper use of the shakes or serious weight loss. Among them, there might be such symptoms as gallstones, hair loss, low blood pressure, abnormal QT intervals, abnormal blood glucose levels, cessation of menstruation, and ECG abnormalities.

Gallbladder Disease

The University of Maryland Medical Center claims that losing the weight rapidly leads to the increase of the cholesterol production by the liver. That might result in higher risk of gallstones and supersaturation. If you lose more than three pounds per week, your gallbladder will have difficulty expel and contract bile.

Fatigue

Sometimes you might experience fatigue because of using of Slim Fast. This is because your body will have fewer calories for usage, so you will feel weak.

Fluctuation and Weight Gain

The product usage leads to weight loss, but if your diet contains more calories intake than the shake contains, the weight can return.

Stomach Problems

Some people might experience the stomach upset. This may be due to the fact that some of the Slim Fast shakes contain artificial sweeteners.

Health Complications

The doctors highly recommend low-calorie diets accompany the usage of the shake for obese people who belong to the risk category of health complications, such as heart disease and diabetes. The specialists state that the shake intake might be beneficial only if the patients use them under the supervision of doctors.

Hunger

Some people may experience food cravings, but if they drink the Slim Fast shakes for a long time, their organism will adjust to the changes and they will no longer feel hunger.

Muscle Loss

As long as the low-calorie diets lead to weight loss, they might also cause muscle loss. However, if you keep on doing physical exercises, your muscles will be regenerated.

All in all, Slim Fast might be really beneficial for those who use it correctly. Ask your doctor for their piece of advice regarding the proper diet and follow the guidelines, and of coarse, get slimmer. Have a great day!