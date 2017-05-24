Researchers say a daily glass alcoholic beverage might increase the risk of breast cancer.

According to a new report by the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research on Wednesday, an average of 10g of alcohol a day is associated with a five per cent risk increase of breast cancer in pre-menopausal women and nine per cent in post-menopausal women.

Researchers analysed 119 observational studies on breast cancer risk from around the world, which included 12 million women and more than 260,000 cases of cancer.

The report also revealed, for the first time, that vigorous exercise such as running or fast bicycling decreases the risk of both pre- and post-menopausal breast cancers.

The new report also analyzes previous studies on associations between cancer risk and overall diet, nutrition, physical activity and weight.

It finds that greater weight gain or body fatness in adulthood, for instance, increases the risk of postmenopausal cancer.

It also points out that mothers who breastfeed are at lower risk for breast cancer.

Dr. Anne McTiernan, said: “with this comprehensive and up-to-date report, the evidence is clear: having a physically active lifestyle, maintaining a healthy weight throughout life and limiting alcohol – these are all steps women can take to lower their risk.”

McTiernan, is the lead author of the report and cancer prevention expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre.

According to WHO, globally, breast cancer is the top cancer form in women,.

WHO also said that cancer of the mammary gland can occur in men, rare though, accounting for less than 1 percent of cancer incidences and mortality among men in the U. S.

Source: NAN