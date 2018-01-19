Aishatu Jibril Dukku: “Nigerians Eat Maggi So Much, That’s Why We Are So Edgy”

Aishatu Jibril Dukku: “Nigerians Eat Maggi So Much, That’s Why We Are So Edgy”

Representatives member for Dukku Nafada Federal Constituency, Hajiya Aishatu Jibril Dukku have said Nigerians are so edgy because they eat so much of Maggi.

She also said Nigerians are impatient and don’t want to proffer a workable solution for the country.

“I don’t know why Nigerians have become so edgy now, maybe because of the food we eat now, we so much of maggi.

We have become so impatience that we don’t want to listen to each other, that we don’t want to listen to each other, we don’t want to proffer solutions that will be workable to our country”

She also weighed in on Fulani Herdsmen saga.

Amagite’s Blog