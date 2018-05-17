Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) described Aisha’s death as a great loss to the motion picture industry; globally known as Nollywood.

The President of AGN, Mr. Emeka Rollas, in his reaction to Aisha’s death which took place on Wednesday, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that her loss would be greatly felt in the movie industry.

He said, “I extend my condolences to her family and her fans all over the world.

“Her death came at a time when the movie industry was beginning to make great impact on the society.

“It is so sad to see such a budding talent go to waste at a time she could have positively touched many lives through her acting skills.

“It is time we began to take our health seriously.

“It is not possible to totally guide against death, but the scheme will serve as a platform to prepare members from being caught unawares by the cold hands of death,” he said.

Also, Vice President, AGN, South West chapter, Mr. Tope Babayemi, mounred with Abimbola’s family and the entire Nollywood community over the incident.

“This is another sad loss to the movie industry and it is high time we began to take our health seriously.

“God gives and God takes. She was a great actress and her fans will miss her greatly,” he said.

Reactions on Social Media

Gone so soon RIP omogecampus A post shared by Bisola Badmus..Adunni (@officialbisolabadmus) on May 16, 2018 at 1:14am PDT