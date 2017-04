Agbani Darego Married Ishaya Danjuma first son of TY Danjuma

On Saturday April 8th, former Miss World, Agbani Darego became Mrs Danjuma.

The 33year old beauty queen married the 1st son of billionaire businessman, Theophilus Danjuma, Ishaya Danjuma.