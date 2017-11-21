Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali has confirmed his chief scout role for the national team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Agali was appointed by coach Gernot Rohr who guided the Super Eagles to their sixth FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“Yes I’m delighted and I hope to play my part in that role in ensuring the Super Eagles do well,” Agali told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Agali, who played under Rohr at French club OGC Nice in the 2004-2005 season, scoring six goals in 30 appearances, was an unofficial member backroom staff during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Agali, 38, played 12 times for the Super Eagles and scored five times.

Complete Sports