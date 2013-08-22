We take care of your nursing and personal care needs at home -Mrs. Cecilia Nwankwo, CEO, Supreme Homecare Services Ltd.

In a time like this, when most people are often confronted with the daunting task of providing care for their loved ones who are unable to take care of themselves either because of old age or illness, Supreme Homecare Services Ltd, has stepped in to provide relief. Set up in January this year, the company is determined to bridge the yawning gap in the country’s healthcare delivery system.

In this interview with our Business Editor, Gwiyi Solomon, the CEO of the firm talks of what motivated her to get into the care industry, the difference her company hopes to make and the various areas of caregiving in which the company offers services.

Background

I qualified as a nurse\midwife in Warwickshire England. I studied public health in Nsukka, Nigeria. Later, I obtained Diploma Higher Education in Nursing Studies from the University of London. I worked at the National Orthopedic and Plastic Surgery Hospital in Enugu. I then returned to the UK and worked for nine years at the Wellington Hospital, the biggest private hospital in London. I spent a year working with five renowned plastic Surgeons in Harley Street London. My last appointment in London was as an Intermediate Care Practitioner, working with a group of GPs to prevent unnecessary Hospital admissions, thereby making sure that acute beds are left for acute patients.

I returned to Nigeria in January 2013 to set up Supreme Homecare Services Ltd

Motivation for setting up supreme homecare services Ltd

I got the inspiration to set up the company about six years ago when my mother was ill. She was in coma at the National Hospital, Abuja. I was then in the UK and my sister who was supposed to take care of her struggled to balance her care with the demands of her high-pressure banking job. My mother on discharged from the hospital required assistance with insulin injections and her activities of daily living including her medication and keeping mobile. It was difficult finding someone with the requisite nursing and caregiving skills and the right attitude to take on this role.

I came back in January this year to set up Supreme Homecare Services Ltd to fill this gap in our health care delivery system.

Services provided by Supreme Homecare Services

We offer Live-in-Homecare services for assistance with bathing, grooming, medication, nutrition, hydration, and light meal preparation.

Day Homecare- as above, but on a daily visit basis.

Specialty services- diabetes care, blood pressure checks, wound care, indwelling catheter care, administration of injections.

Care of chronically or terminally ill patients.

Post-delivery care for mothers and baby at home.

Physiotherapy.

Facilitation of referrals to consultants in the UK for investigation and treatment.

Goal

Our goal is to provide holistic quality care that conforms to international standards and offers value for money to our clients in their own homes; thereby, creating excellent experience for our clients and their families. We have professional Nurses and skilled staff, all well-mannered and trustworthy professionals and skilled staff.

How we differ from our competitors

We thrive on excellence. And can assure you a trial will convince you.

