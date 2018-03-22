Adidas Avoids Criticizing Kanye West for His Slavery Remarks

The brand’s chief executive officer said Adidas will “neither comment nor speculate” about the comments West made.

t has been a controversial several days for Kanye West. After he suggested on TMZ Live on Tuesday that slavery was a “choice,” many fans on Twitter and in other corners of the Internet had a lot to say. One West partner that doesn’t seem too bothered? Adidas. The company’s chief executive officer, Kasper Rorsted, did not directly address the comments the rapper made, but noted that the business has benefited from the artist and his Yeezy line.

“We neither comment nor speculate on every single comment that our external creators are making,” Rorsted said in an interview with Bloomberg. “Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator, and that’s where I’m going to leave it. I’m not going to comment on every comment that he or somebody else are making.”

Rorsted said that he had not spoken to West. “I saw the comment, as you have seen it. I haven’t had any conversation with Kanye in the last 24 hours,” he continued.

West’s remarks on slavery were the most provocative in a line of comments that many outlets described as a “rant.”

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years—for 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” he said. “You were there for 400 years and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. . . . Prison is something that unites us as one race.”

In tweets he postedlater that day, West attempted to clarify his comments. And then he deleted some of the tweets.

“We need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain,” he said, per The Independent. “To make myself clear, of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

The comments sparked rebukes from far corners of the media landscape. “Slavery was a choice—for white people,” Trevor Noah said in a response on The Daily Show. “White people were like, ‘Hey, should we keep doing things ourselves or make other people do it for us? Hmm . . . yeah, other people. That sounds good.’” Israel’s Haaretz published a column likening West’s comments about American slavery to anti-Semitic slurs used to diminish the Holocaust.

As one of the many responses to the remarks, which sparked the Twitter hashtag #ifslaverywasachoice, comedian Wanda Sykes broadcasted her opinion with a light but pointed Instagram video.

Goodnight…Kanye. A post shared by WS (@iamwandasykes) on May 1, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT

Angelina Jolie, Kanye West, and More Celebrities Who’ve Doubled as Professors

James Franco

Photo: By Michael Kirby Smith/The New York Times/Redux.

Source: Vanityfair