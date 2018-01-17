Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has been putting smiles on the faces of some poor Nigerians for a while now, especially those who have defied the hardship to keep on pushing through legitimate struggles to keep food on their tables.

He has now taken to Instagram to call on people to always help people in need instead on ‘wasting’ on luxury items they will barely use.

He shared the above photo and wrote;

“Why should I spend 2m on drinks with friends in two hours when that money can set 3 people up for life and even send some kids to school..why should I spend 1.5m on a Gucci product or buy a fendi shoe of 800k(I will wear once or twice and want another one) when I can use it to get people without hope off the street…until we start to think less of ourselves and think more of people we CANT have a fulfilled life and a life of Purpose…I remember when all I wanted was a car many years ago after few months of driving that car I got bored it and wanted a new one, that’s what happens when you base life on material things…Alway learn to get what you NEED in life not the things you WANT because most of the things we want we don’t need …today am sending some kids that have been out of school back to school cos of school fees and I challenge you to do same today.. HONOR GOD WITH YOUR INCOME( tithe and offers, and kingdom investment ) HONOR THE SERVANT OF GOD IN YOUR LIFE(honor and seed) AND BLESS THE POOR( because you are blessed to bless others) invest in people more that Material things and leave the rest for God.finally , if showing videos and pictures like this that inspires and challenges people to give around the worlds is called show off them I want to show off for the rest of my life #givechallenge”

