Actor Chris Attoh is a man of few words. He is also someone who stays away from the spotlight. In this exclusive interview with BellaNaija, he gets candid as he shares updates about his life – his new projects, his divorce from Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite, his son Brian, his new foundation, and He opens up about how he and ex-wife Damilola Adegbite have been able to manage their relationship, their son, and their careers.





On how he and his ex-wife Damilola Adegbite balanced their marriage, son and work:

I believe throughout our marriage, it was probably one of the most challenging things we ever did. However, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.

However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son.

Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work.

On Valentine’s Day February 14 2015, Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh were joined as man and wife at La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra, Ghana.As you read up there,the former couple have decided to go their separate ways.

Culled from Bella Naija.