Abductors of Mrs. Elizabeth Omotosho, mother of the incumbent National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, have demanded N100 million as ransom to secure her release.
Mrs. Omotosho was reportedly kidnapped, on Sunday night, by four unidentified gunmen at her residence,in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The abduction of the septuagenarian came few weeks after Mike Omotosho, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kwara State, was elected National Chairman of the party.
In a telephone chat yesterday, the Spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the force was on the trail of the suspects. He disclosed that men of the police, Department of State Services and other sister security agencies are working behind the scene to unravel the identity of the hoodlums.
