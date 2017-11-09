Abductors of Mrs. Elizabeth Omotosho, mother of the incumbent National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, have demanded N100 million as ransom to secure her release.

According to Daily Sun, a source close to the family disclosed last night, that the men of the underworld had reached out to the family and requested that the huge sum be paid before the 71 year old mother could be released from their captivity. Though we are distraught with this ugly development at this moment in our life, we are optimistic and prayerful that the kidnappers would consider her age and release her in good time.

Mrs. Omotosho was reportedly kidnapped, on Sunday night, by four unidentified gunmen at her residence,in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The abduction of the septuagenarian came few weeks after Mike Omotosho, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kwara State, was elected National Chairman of the party.

In a telephone chat yesterday, the Spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the force was on the trail of the suspects. He disclosed that men of the police, Department of State Services and other sister security agencies are working behind the scene to unravel the identity of the hoodlums.