Okolie who predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2015 election has prophesied that a Yoruba man will win the 2019 elections.

In an interview with The Sun, the founder and general overseer of Living Abundance (Mount Zion) Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry in Lagos said that he told Nigerians that God told him that Goodluck Jonathan will lose the 2015 presidential elections.

He said God has also shown him now that a Yoruba person will win the 2019 presidntial elections.

He said:“I said it and it came to pass that Jonathan would vacate Aso Rock for Buhari to take over in 2015. Before the election proper in April 2015, God revealed to me that the then President Goodluck Jonathan had lost out even before the first ballot was cast. The Holy Spirit showed me where Jonathan and Buhari embarked on a journey. Suddenly, Jonathan’s car broke down, while Buhari speedily overtook him. Having gone too far, Buhari looked back and saw Jonathan far behind him looking helpless and dejected.

“Buhari pulled over and got to Jonathan, commanded him to enter the car and finally used his (Buhari) car to tow both Jonathan and his car and zoomed off on a very high speed. When I woke up it dawned on me that Jonathan was bound to lose the election and it happened just the way I saw it.

“I also predicted the current hardship ravaging the country right now. On December 31, 2015, during the New Year eve service I warned the congregation to brace up for hard times that will befall the country. It was like what the Bible recorded in 2Kings 7:1 where there was so much famine and drought in the land that men had to slaughter their own offspring for food. I urged the worshippers to be strong in prayers to survive the ugly situation.

“God has clearly revealed to me what will happen in 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari will complete his tenure, but will not run for the elections in 2019. The Holy Spirit told me that the next president of Nigeria will come from Yoruba land. Note it down this day that I, Prophet OnyekachukwuOkoli, prophesied that a Yoruba man will emerge as the president of Nigeria in 2019.

He also insisted that Igbos are from Israel and gave biblical reference to support his claim.

“The Igbo people are Hebrews from Israel. They have common traits with the Hebrews. The word Jewish is a misnomer. Jewish, is a term used for people who misbehaved and are not orderly. The states of Israel today, hold the Igbo people in very high esteem because they share both biological and ethnic ties. Several portions of the bible including Genesis 48:18 and Leviticus chapter 12 vividly lend credence to the fact that the Igbo people are one of the 12 tribes of Israel.”

Meanwhile, the 2019 presidential ambition of Governor Ayodele Fayose hit the rocks even before it began as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which he hopes to achieve this feat, has asked him not to waste his time.

The party informed him the slot for the presidency had been zoned to the northern part of Nigeria adding that all its members were aware of this.

Culled from: Rational TV