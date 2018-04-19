Cameroon is awash with lush tropical fruits, and on arrival I usually head off to buy a large hand of sweet bananas for about 20 cents, a bag of small intoxicating mangoes when in season, pineapples and other fruit to die for. This along with fresh french bread, available throughout the country, enables me to lead a healthy life whilst there, and usually lose two or three kilograms as a bonus.

Camerounians on the other hand, are bemused by this strange character from the West who shuns, chicken, pork, beef, mutton, goat and fish. They laugh at my comment that I don’t eat anything with eyes, and themselves take every opportunity to partake of meat sourced protein.

As in Australia, this is not a problem for me, but it can be inconvenient when I attend a catered for function anywhere in the world.

On one occasion I was invited to dinner by a Cabinet Minister, and a group of officials from his Ministry. I had not had the nerve to tell the Protocol Office that I was vegetarian, and arrived at the restaurant resigned to having to break my routine.

Each dish was served buffet style, and I was able to bluff my way through with small pieces of meat and fish, plentiful helpings of salad, and wine. But then a special dish arrived, chicken cooked in a traditional way.

The very charming Minister then announced that not only was he a Minister of the Government, but also a tribal chief, and it was his duty as chief to select the one to receive the tail end of the chicken, and… as their guest, this honour was to be granted to me.

Perhaps emboldened by the wine, and the thought of choking on the chicken’s tail end, I confessed to my unusual eating habits. The table erupted in laughter, and the good Minister re- allocated the chicken to an appreciative alternative.

The difficulty with advising a host of your dietary needs in that part of the world is that they tend to then want to join you out of courtesy, and it is painful to watch carnivores munching on salad alone, whilst eyeing the meat at the next table. But then perhaps it’s a better option than facing another chicken tail.

Max Shean