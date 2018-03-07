Wakanda Forever, the black panther movie has first of all changed the narrative about the Hollywood Industry. It has shown us that indeed Sci-FI cinematography can be used to tell the African story in the context of her civilization. The Europeans and the Americans have told their story via Sci-Fi, why not Africa? Nothing says that Sci-fi characterization should be Caucasian only.
The black panther movie again aimed at buttressing on the need for more Afrocentric narrative and settings to our movies. It tells the African story with a view of celebrating her culture, history, religion, literature, fashion and graphics. It tells a story of the beauty of Africa , its leadership, communal living , family and civilization.
But most importantly it tells a story of taking pride in who we are. A people of rich cultural heritage, human and mineral resources and also intellectual capabilities. It tells a story of what Africa can be without the influence of foreign countries. It says that Africans have the ability to harness their resources to build a nation that takes pride in its originality and essence. It encapsulates the beauty of authenticity, expressed with color, candor and grace.
The impact of eurocentrism is felt in Nigeria today as well where people readily insult their country with reckless abandon and claim to be doing so because of the bad leadership therein . But wakanda was in a mess, ruled by an evil leader who wanted to go to war with other nations in a quest for more power and dominion at the risk of hampering the progress it had made so far but when the other tribes came to their rescue in oneness, they were quick to shut down the white man who dared to describe wakanda in a derogatory manner. That is true “Africaness” and the love for country.
