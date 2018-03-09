She wanted to cross to the other side where they board oshodi bus, she was using earphones so she did not hear the horn from the train, it seems the earphone was so loud people there said a man pulled her back but she told the man to leave her alone, she did not know why the man was calling her for, she was rush to the hospital by a jeep own by the NURTW chairman.

But sadly we lost her this evening. May her soul rest in peace.

Source: Naijaloaded