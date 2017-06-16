£99.5 million striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid according to reports in his native Portugal

Superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Real Madrid CF that he wants to leave the club, according to Lisbon newspaper A Bola.

The forward played extremely well last season with 37 goals and 11 assists that helped Real win the La Liga and Champions League titles.

However, a €14.7 million (£13 million) tax fraud accusation has reportedly left the player disillusioned in Spain.

A Bola writes that Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid later this summer. Currently, his focus is on Portugal, which is one of eight teams playing in the 2017 Confederations Cup, a competition that starts on Saturday.

If Ronaldo was made available to purchase in the summer transfer market then he would surely attract a number of admirers. At 32, he remains one of the best footballers on the planet, despite his age.

According to a recent study by a prominent football think tank in Switzerland, Ronaldo has a transfer market valuation of €112.4 million (£99.5 million).

But The Guardian reports that Real Madrid could receive a staggering £157 million from one of two potentially interested teams: Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 and Premier League stalwart Manchester United.

Ronaldo famously represented United between from 2003 to 2009 and cost Real a world record sum of £80 million at the time.

Source: Businessinsider