Superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Real Madrid CF that he wants to leave the club, according to Lisbon newspaper A Bola.
The forward played extremely well last season with 37 goals and 11 assists that helped Real win the La Liga and Champions League titles.
However, a €14.7 million (£13 million) tax fraud accusation has reportedly left the player disillusioned in Spain.
A Bola writes that Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid later this summer. Currently, his focus is on Portugal, which is one of eight teams playing in the 2017 Confederations Cup, a competition that starts on Saturday.
If Ronaldo was made available to purchase in the summer transfer market then he would surely attract a number of admirers. At 32, he remains one of the best footballers on the planet, despite his age.
According to a recent study by a prominent football think tank in Switzerland, Ronaldo has a transfer market valuation of €112.4 million (£99.5 million).
But The Guardian reports that Real Madrid could receive a staggering £157 million from one of two potentially interested teams: Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 and Premier League stalwart Manchester United.
Ronaldo famously represented United between from 2003 to 2009 and cost Real a world record sum of £80 million at the time.
Source: Businessinsider
