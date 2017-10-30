81 out 100 appointees of President Buhari from Northern region [SEE FULL LIST]

A breakdown has surfaced online of the list of all President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment since he assumed office in 2015.

According to Business Day newspaper, 81 of the 100 appointments made by Buhari were from the North while the other regions shared the remaining 19 appointments.

The list shows all Buhari’s appointees and the geopolitical zones they come from.

This list is coming at a time when Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye stressed that the Buhari’s administration has fixed wrong people in strategic position.

Melaye said Buhari’s selections were synonymous to someone wearing oversized shoes, adding that there were lots of nepotism in the President’s appointments.

Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, had led a protest to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, after claiming that the Buhari’s government had neglected members of the party in Taraba State.

Culled from: Daily Post