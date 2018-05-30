The Super Eagles today left the country on-board a Liverpool bound flight for a pre-World Cup friendly against England’s Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening. After the match, the delegation will fly into Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a city in Austria where they will spend eight days at the world–renowned Avita Resort before flying to Russia.

It was reported that in-between the final camping in Austria, the team will play a final pre-World Cup friendly against the Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium next Wednesday.

This was after the Super Eagles on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The President hosted the Super Eagles to bid them farewell. During the meeting, he enjoined the players to display the Nigerian spirit and their knowledge to a great advantage over their opponents. He also urged them to play a clean and fair game but bring the World Cup trophy back home.

The Senate President, Bukola Sakari ahead of the Super Eagles upcoming friendly match also paid them a surprise visit and wished them all the best and even greater success in the upcoming Russia 2018 World Cup. The Super Eagles seem to have garnered the needed support to soar in this weekend friendly and the upcoming world cup.