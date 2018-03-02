Safaree Samuels has not let go of the name of Nicki Minaj, more than four years after they broke up. Nicki’s ex claimed that during their time together as lovers, he was physically and verbally abused by Nicki Minaj.

According to Bossip, the Jamaican rapper made these claims during a chat with DJ Envy and Envy’s wife Gia Casey for their The Casey Crew podcast. The rapper also took time out to talk on the leaked penis photo of his, before he made revelation about Nicki.

About the leaked nude, he said:

“When I did it, I did it in my Snapchat but I just did it and saved it” said Safaree. “I don’t even remember who [I sent it to] I don’t be sending stuff like that out but I don’t know if someone broke into my Snap, my iCloud or whatever. I don’t recall.

About his relationship with Nicki Minaj, he said:

“I ended up being trained to be that kind of person. Like, in the beginning, its like aight, ‘Lil Wayne wanna holla at you? Imma shut my mouth and let’s see where this is gonna go. I can’t give you what he can give you so I’m gonna support. I was just doing that for so long it was programmed in my head.

I almost turned into a robot but it came with perks. It just got too technical, our entire life was business. There was no such thing as downtime.

The perks isn’t really what made it worth it, all I saw was her and her excelling, and it made me feel to good to know where we came from. I just wanted to be supportive and be there, but at the same time wanted to be respected.

When asked if he was the ‘abused boyfriend’, he said:

“Nah, Nah that’s true but it’s because she was sheltered, she’s in her cocoon and I’m there with her. I didn’t really have a life outside of that. I was really comfortable but then the fights and stuff it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to the hospital.

I walked away, I”m not a confrontational person and I don’t like to argue. We’re not gonna be doing this all day every day, I’m not gonna have hands put on me and the verbal—it takes a while to get over that. It took me a while to have my confidence that’s why I was going to the gym so hard. It took me a good 4 and 1/2 years to be like, ‘Okay, now I’m me and I’m walking in my own.’”

And he claimed his mother was not cool with Nicki Minaj, even though they dated for 12 whole years. He said:

“I remember when my sister got married and it was time to go to the wedding in Jamaica, and I said I’m not going by myself, and they was like ‘Nah, Nah, Nah!’ In the beginning, everybody was cool, my mother didn’t know nothing but then my mother started to realize that something a g’wan and she started to have an attitude.”

Source: NaijaNews