The Imo State Police Command has arrested a couple, Ifeanyi and Amarachi Ugorji, for allegedly stealing and selling a two-year-old boy, Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, for N500,000. The couple were arrested on Wednesday in Aba, Abia State, following investigations.

It was learnt that prior to the incident, the couple had sold their first child for N200,000, on credit to a man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Andrew Enwerem, parading the suspects on Wednesday, described the incident as worrisome, adding that the child was rescued unhurt and reunited with his parents.

Enwerem said the couple kidnapped and sold Nwachukwu for N500,000 to one Ifeanyinwa Duru, who later resold the child to one Mrs. Chidinma Emmanuel, for N700,000.

“On August 28, 2017, Ifeanyi, 23 and Amarachi Ugorji, 18, conspired and kidnapped Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, who is two years and six months old, from his parents in Umuozu- Uguiri in the Isiala Mbano LGA.

“The two suspects, after the kidnap, started demanding ransom from the parents of the child. When the parents of the kidnapped child could not provide the money, they opted to sell the child to one Ifeanyinwa Duru, 39, at the cost of N500,000. Duru, in turn, resold the child to one Chidimma Emmanuel, 42, at the cost of N700,000.

“The two buyers were arrested in Aba following painstaking investigation, while the child was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with the legitimate parents by the command.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation has been concluded. The syndicate will soon be charged to court.

“The Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, has instructed all heads of the tactical units of the command to go all out against those who trade in human beings, especially children, who have done nothing wrong except that they were born into a society that has lost its values.”