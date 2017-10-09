About 8000 serving corps members are to participate in the November 18 Anambra gubernatorial election.

The State’s Coordinator of NYSC, Ebenezer Olawale, who dropped the hint while addressing journalists in Awka, said the data of corps members had already been transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in that respect.

“As we all know, corps members are supposed to be non-partisan, they are not from this state so we expect them to be fair and they are evenly distributed across the state.

“We have no fewer than 10,000 corps members in this state but assuming that not all of them will be interested in taking part in the election, we have 8,000 available for this purpose.

“Very soon we shall commence sensitization visits to my members to ensure that they all participate and alley their fears too because when they do their work well there is nothing to be afraid of.” he added.

“We have a strong inter-agency collaboration with the Police and other security agencies. They have assured us that there would be full mobilization of security personnel to ensure that NYSC members taking part in the election are safe.

“Moreover, Anambra is not known for election violence, they prefer to sort their issues out in the law courts rather than resorting to violence.

He called on the corps members to conduct themselves in accordance to the manner and rules set by INEC to ensure a fair, free and credible election.

