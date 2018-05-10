50 Cent just announced he’s leaving Instagram, where he has 18 million followers, because the site removed his content without telling him

50 Cent is a major influencer on Instagram.

But now the rapper says he’s leaving Instagram because the social network removed content from his account without warning him first.

He marked his return to Twitter with a photo of him raising a glass of rosé wine.

Instagram may have just lost a very influential user. Rapper 50 Cent said goodbye to the photo-based social network, which is owned by Facebook, on Wednesday, sharing an image of him in a sharp suit and tie as he raises a glass of rosé. “I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter. They take shit down off my page with out [sic] notifying me #censorthesenuts,” 50 Cent said in a post shared to his 17.9 million followers.

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, said he decided to leave Instagram after the social network removed content from his account.

According to the music industry blog , the content in question was a screenshot of a sex tape of the musical artist Teairra Mari. The post is no longer shown on 50 Cent’s Instagram, and Business Insider was unable to independently verify the image’s existence.

On Wednesday, Mari posted a note on her Instagram page.

“Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust,” Mari said. “That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred.”

She added, “Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.”

If 50 Cent’s post was indeed pornographic material, it wouldn’t be surprising that it got bumped from Instagram.

The second item on the social network’s terms of use reads: “You may not post violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, unlawful, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content via the Service.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It has been a rocky year for 50 Cent. TMZ reported in January that the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” artist made $8 million after accepting bitcoin for his 2014 studio album. The rapper appeared toconfirm the report in an Instagram post a day later, but he later denied ever having owned bitcoin.

He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2015 after racking up debts of more than $28 million.

He also hit his former lawyers with a $32 million lawsuit in January 2017, alleging that his counsel failed to “provide effective representation” in a 2015 suit brought against him by his ex-girlfriend Lastonia Leviston, who accused him of publishing a sex tape of her and her partner with his commentary online. He was ordered to pay Leviston $5 million.

Source: Businessinsider