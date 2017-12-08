Africa is a large and vast continent where different cultures coexist. This is one of the reasons why the continent is so culturally diverse. There is much to fall in love with in Africa and Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 things to love about Africa.

Its Sunsets and Sunrises

African sunsets and sunrises are known to be some of the most beautiful in the world, thanks to its diverse landscapes, which consist of jungles, deserts, tropical beaches and open savannahs. Many times, you can see the sun setting on a lake, the sea, waterfalls on colourful dunes in a breathtaking spectacle you’ll honestly never tire of.

Its Food

Multicultural influences have resulted in a varieties of African foods across the continent. There’s a new and/or different culinary experience for your taste buds at different areas of the continent. Ethiopian, Moroccan and Nigerian cuisines are perhaps the most famous internationally and African cuisines are known to be very tasty and diverse.

Its People

Africans are generally happy people who enjoy simple things. This is reflected in their culture and way of life. They generally don’t worry too much about the future and tend to be religious, believing in a higher power. They have a relaxed and chill way of life and are very diverse even amongst themselves. There is always something exciting to experience with the people of Africa.

Its Wildlife and Nature

Africa has the most varied wildlife that you can imagine, and it is the reason why the continent has become popular for safari trips as well as wildlife and nature reserves. Many of these animals and/or wildlife are unique to Africa and there are many natural parks you can see and admire these animals in. Africa is also the only place where you can see the Big 5: lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard and black or white rhino.

Its Landscapes

Africa boasts of gorgeous and diverse landscapes across its over 50 countries. Whatever you’re looking for in terms of stunning landscape you are very likely to find in Africa. From Pyramids and Bazaars to breathtaking white beaches, impressive mountains, beautiful waterfalls and so on, there are indeed amazing landscapes to admire in Africa.