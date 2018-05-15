Taraji P. Henson is engaged! The Empire star announced on Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden, are headed down the aisle, but how much do you really know about him? For starters, he’s really good-looking — have you seen him shirtless? He’s also a former NFL star and has his own business. Oh, and just like Taraji, he’s a parent, too! In honor of their engagement, get to know more about Kelvin with these five quick facts.

He’s a former NFL cornerback. Kelvin was first drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2005, but he also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. In 2014, he officially retired from football after he tore his hamstring. He owns a gym. Kelvin is the co-founder of Karpa Deem gym in Chicago along with NFL veteran Jason Davis. He and Taraji have been dating for longer than you think. The couple were first spotted together during a romantic beach date in Miami back in December 2015. Two years later, Taraji finally confirmed their romance on a special episode of Essence magazine’s Yes, Girl! podcast, saying, “I’m happy in my personal life. Finally, it has happened to me!” He’s younger than Taraji. Kelvin was born on July 23, 1982, making him 34 years old. Taraji was born on Sept. 11, 1970, and is 47. When it comes to love, though, age is nothing but a number, right? He’s a father. It’s unclear how many kids Kelvin has, but he often shares cute family photos on Instagram. Taraji also has a 24-year-old son named Marcel, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend William Johnson.

Source: Popsugar