Growing customer expectations are forcing companies to rethink their approach to customer service. Technology is playing a big role in this shift, with connected devices, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) enabling organizations to better address their customers’ needs.

Experts predict that by 2020, 85% of all customer service interactions will be handled without the need for a human agent. However, with the development of an omnichannel customer service environment, it’s critical for companies to anticipate changes in customer expectations, invest in their people, and adjust their tech-strategy accordingly.

From process automation to customer self-service enablement, here’s what brands, executives, and service leaders need to know about what’s on the horizon for customer service.

1. AI will Automate Simple Tasks

In a traditional contact center, frontline agents are burdened with many simple repetitive tasks that take away time from effectively servicing customers. Things like tagging & categorizing emails, responding to basic queries and rerouting calls costs time and diminishes the overall job satisfaction among contact center reps. The major shift towards use of machine learning will help automate many of these monotonous (and often frustrating) tasks.

While basic service automation and workflow technologies have been around for years, proper machine learning gets better over time at optimizing how simple tasks are handled. This will have a substantial impact on bottom line profitability in a contact center. Fewer agents will be required to handle simple queries, and more agents will instead be able to focus on higher-level service interactions that contribute to customer satisfaction, retention, and overall lifetime value.

2. Agents Will Have More Time

Leveraging AI in the contact center increases the effectiveness of customer service departments by freeing up more time for frontline representatives. With the rise of the “Empathy Economy”, the ability to do this is critical. Despite some advantages of employing basic chatbots and automated FAQ deflection tools, brands are realizing that what customers really need is to be serviced in a way that addresses their pain points and solves their issue effectively.

As AI alleviates mundane tasks for agents, they’re able to spend more time with specific customers to make sure their needs are met, rather than rushing them out the door to handle the next ticket in the queue. Just imagine if an agent suddenly recovered 30-40% of their work-time. They’d not only be less stressed and more satisfied with their day-to-day, but agents could use that time for critical thinking tasks and complex customer interactions. In the meantime, companies could develop their employees into a creative and empowered extension of their brand. Supporting new messaging channels, high-level problem solving, and ability to up-sell and cross-sell are just a few areas where agents can re-focus their efforts with the help of AI.

3. Social Media & Messaging will Continue Proliferating Complaints

In today’s mobile-first economy, consumers are more connected than before. They don’t wait to get home and write a Yelp review after a poor interaction. Instead they post immediately to social media or complain directly via messaging apps. Some are even capturing their negative experiences through live video on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat. Social media is a double-edged sword in customer service, as it allows brands to connect rapidly with customers while running the risk of making poor experiences more public.

In the future, the barriers to entry for complaints will continue to decrease as functionality of social media evolves. Ten years ago, brands wouldn’t even consider handling complaints through Instagram, for instance. Today, ignoring these channels comes with substantial risk to reputation and customer satisfaction. Greater connectivity means more customer touch-points, and the result will be increasing volumes of inquiries and a growing burden on customer service teams. How brands address these channels will be critical in determining the success of their service operations over the next few years.

4. Customers will Begin Outsourcing Service

When you think about customer service outsourcing, the typical image is of a call center rep in a foreign country rapidly handling queries. However, tomorrow’s outsourcing looks quite different. A new trend is emerging, with customers being able to outsource their complaints and service needs to a third party. These customer service concierge services are already beginning to flourish, with companies like AirHelp and Service on the rise.

With apps like Service, customers can log their complaint about a specific company, and Service will take care of the rest of the process on behalf of the customer. People will no longer have to spend time on the phone, or even the few minutes it takes to write an email. These services will also become proactive, taking it upon themselves to uncover ways in which customers have been wronged. AirHelp for example will scan your entire email inbox to find all flight-related emails, and run an automated analysis to determine if any of those flights were delayed. If so, it will automatically execute refund demands with each airline, recovering funds for customers that may have never even expected them. Concierge-style services will look for things like missed flights, lost baggage, and other issues for which customers may be entitled with refunds.

As a result, contact centers will be forced to step up their game. Concierge services will drive increased volumes of complaints and inquiries, and contact centers will need to implement technology and processes to handle this new wave of customers outsourcing their own service needs to professional third parties.

5. AI Becomes a Table-Stakes Technology

To date, the approach to integrating automation into the contact center was focused on managing workflows, routing messages using rules-based engines, and providing FAQ responses. The major shift happening now is the adoption of practical machine learning and AI tools in the contact center. More and more companies are seeing beyond the “hype” and implementing real solutions using AI.

For now this adoption is being driven “top-down”, by executives and CEOs looking for ways to apply this “new” technology somewhere in their business. Obviously customer service departments are on top of that list — with their abundance of historical data to train AI algorithms and an obvious ROI statement. This way, executives are driving a push towards AI because they see a clear benefit in this technology, and also need relevant AI success stories to continue positioning their respective companies as leaders in their space.

However — as AI takes hold in the contact center, this motion will shift from “top-down assignment” to a “bottom-up requirement”. As customer service professionals learn to work with machine learning tools in their everyday job — AI will become a table-stakes technology, critical to any company that wants to remain competitive in the customer service space.

By automating repetitive tasks and taking over mundane work, AI enables customer service agents to accelerate their career and perform at their best every single day. Much like a calculator for an accountant, or an Excel model for an analyst — AI will become an indispensable tool for the customer service professional of the future.

Everything Now

In the Empathy Economy customers want Everything Now. To keep up with these expectations, brands must craft a strategy for approaching areas like mobile messaging and outsourced customer service. They’ll need to consider the impact of machine learning on freeing up time for service reps, automating simple tasks, and becoming a table-stakes technology for attracting new talent. As companies adjust to these changes, they’ll be able to increase customer satisfaction, protect their brands, and potentially shift customer service to become a profit center for their company.

