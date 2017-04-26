At least five people were killed when suicide bombers detonated explosives at three different locations in Muna area of Borno State, an official has said.

The areas affected were Muna Usmanti, Muna Garage and Muna Ethopia respectively, a spokesperson for the emergency agency, NEMA, said.

Another 11 people were injured in the attacks that occurred around 4: 11 a.m.

Among the dead were four suicide bombers and a member of security volunteer group known as Civilian JTF.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed that response agencies including emergency workers from Borno State Emergency Agency (BOSEMA) promptly responded to the distress call.

“We have since taken the injured persons to hospital for proper medical attention while the dead bodies have been deposited in the mortuary,” he said.

Suicide bombings have become a major attack tool for the Boko Haram whose insurgency has caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009.

Source: Premiumtimes