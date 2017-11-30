Camon C7 is a new smartphone by TECNO that features capacitive 13MP front and back cameras. This is already the second TECNO’s smartphone with such a powerful camera.

The gadget with 13MP front camera made a lot of users ecstatic. The TECNO Camon C7 looks a lot like its Camon C9, but it’s a mini version of the device.

Read on to find out why we are so crazy about the Tecno Camon C7 camera!

13MP Front and Back camera

The phone features a 13 megapixel rear and front camera similar to the one TECNO Camon C9 is equipped with. Although, higher megapixel doesn’t always guarantee better quality of your pictures, in this case your photos will really be cool due to enhanced lens and optimised software.

5P graded optical lens

The device has a 5P graded optical lens and f/2.2 aperture diaphragm enabling more light to penetrate the lens for clearer and sharper pictures. The front camera has 83° wide angle selfie capability and it means you will capture more friends around you!

A lot of users are really interested to compare the pics taken by the cameras on the Camon C7 and Camon C9 since both devices are positioned as camera phones.

Detailed images

The camera of the smartphone is great at taking detailed images. The quality of the camera is really impressive taking into account that it’s built into a mid-segment device. The quality is still decent in too much light and too little light. Check these picture samples taken by the device.

Watermark

The Camera has a watermark (and optional Camon C7 logo and five others on your photos). There’s a function of beautifying photos that makes faces look better.

Both TECNO Camon C7 and Camon C9 come with amazing cameras. The battery life on C7 is also great while the display is clear and vibrant. To sum up, it is a decent device that will meet most people’s requirements. Its price varies between N39,000-N42,000.