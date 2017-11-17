In very simple terms, customer service is really just about keeping the customer happy. There are ways or strategies to employ to improve your customer service as an organization and keep your customers feeling valued, happy and satisfied that their needs are being adequately met. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 interesting ways to improve customer service.

Maintain Relationships with Top Customers

You can do this by simply ensuring that you talk to them on a schedule, that is, that you ensure that you hear from them at least once a month, just to make them feel valued. This can go a long way in helping to secure their continued loyalty.

From Time to Time, Ensure You Ask Customers How You Can Do Better

Some organizations make the mistake of neglecting this but it is very important, especially for growing organizations. Getting feedback from customers on what your organization can do to improve its products or services can really make your customers feel heard. Most customers tend to remain loyal to brands that are dedicated to making continuous improvements to meet their needs as accurately as possible.

Constantly Brainstorm New Ways to Meet Customers Needs

A happy customer many times translates into a loyal customer and thus repeat business. Based on the feedback you get from customers on the things you can do to improve your services or products, you can also ensure that you brainstorm periodically for fresh and original ways to make customers feel heard, valued and like their needs are being very well met.

Always Follow-Up

Thanks to advances in technology, there are now automated ways to follow-up or check in with customers. You can use email marketing to do so by setting up an automated follow-up email to check-in with customers after attending to their inquiries or complaints. This is sure to leave a good impression on your customers, especially on first time customers, and it will help to provide your customers with a more personalized experience that will send the message of just how much you value them. Most customers tend to remain loyal to brands or organizations that show how much they value their customers.