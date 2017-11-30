Earning the respect of your colleagues in the workplace can be challenging, however, there are some helpful ways to do so effectively without breaking a sweat. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 ways to earn respect in the workplace.

Communicate Well

Many times, the disrespect we get in the workplace is due to improper communication or miscommunication. Try to make a conscious effort to listen to and understand those that you work with, as well as communicate your ideas and point of view clearly to them. Improving your communication habits in the workplace is an effective way to secure respect as it will help boost your connection with your colleagues and subordinates, as well as help you reap the returns of cooperation and morale.

Be Organized

If you are unable to organize yourself in the workplace, you’ll end up painting a picture of ‘bumbling incompetence’ to your colleagues. As a result, earning the respect of your colleagues and surbordinates becomes more of a herculean task for you because it is hard to respect someone who doesn’t seem to know what he/she is doing, where he/she is going and how to get there. You should thus put in more effort into developing a vision and plan/schedule that will guide your activities and keep you organized in the workplace.

Trust Your Team

There is nothing worse than a ‘micromanager’, someone who looks over everyone’s shoulder and hardly gives those he/she is working with space to do their work or express themselves in the workplace, trying to control every detail of everyone’s work. It is important to give your colleagues some breathing space to do their work. Though you have an opinion on your colleague’s work it must not always be expressed as long the overall work is being adequately done. The best way to earn the respect of your team or colleagues is to adopt a less controlling approach when relating with them in the workplace.

Show Respect

Respect, they say, is reciprocal. If you want respect, then they best way to get it is to first give respect. Respect is an earned trait and once you show respect to your team, they’ll be more likely to return the sentiment.

Damilola Ojo