Looking for smartphones that would be great for you as a music lover? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of the best smartphones for music lovers.

HTC 10

This phone features a 24-bit DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter), paired with the handset’s own built-in headset amp, which takes the listening experience back to the ‘ear-loving days of analog audio’. It boasts of powerful speakers and Hi-Res headphones, with a weight of 161g, dimensions of 145.9 x 71.9 x 9 mm, screen size of 5.2-inch, a 4GB RAM, 32GB storage size and front and rear camera at 5MP and 12MP respectively. Also, each of the phone’s BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers features its own dedicated amp and separated tweeter and woofer set-up.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

We all know about Sony ‘Walkman’ heritage, so it is no surprise that Sony is ‘hot on smartphone sound’. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a music app that is one of the nicer native music players currently available, and it is backed up by support for Hi-Res audio. Its basic features include: weight (195g), dimensions (145.9 x 71.9 x 9 mm), screen size (5.5-inch), RAM (4GB), storage (64GB), rear camera (19MP) and front camera (13MP). One great thing about the Xperia XZ Premium is it’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX), which is able to upscale existing tracks to near Hi-Res quality. Additionally, you can also transfer Hi-Res audio over Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy S8

This is one of the best phones in the world so its appearing on this list might not come as a surprise. Its basic features include: weight (155g), dimensions (148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm), screen size (5.8-inch), RAM (4GB), storage (64GB), rear camera (12MP) and front camera (8MP). The Samsung Galaxy S8 boasts of Bluetooth 5 connectivity with one of its key features being Bluetooth Dual Audio, which lets you sync two pairs of wireless Bluetooth headphones to a single phone simultaneously. It works like a modern-day headphone splitter, and it’s a feature that’s ideal for those looking to enjoy ‘communal tunes’ while riding in a bus or chilling in a park. Additionally, the S8 supports Hi-Res audio, which lets you enjoy top-quality sound at all times.

LG V20

This is otherwise called an ‘audio powerhouse’. It has a quad-DAC setup powered by the ESS Sabre ES9218 chip, which really takes your listening experience to ‘unparalleled heights’. Its basic features include: weight (174g), dimensions (148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm), screen size (5.7-inch), RAM (4GB), storage (32/64GB), rear camera (16MP and 8MP) and front camera (5MP). Additionally, it is capable of upscaling MP3 files, supports native Hi-Res tracks and is able to capture 24-bit audio up to a 48 kHz sampling rate with it three mics. It also adds depth to and enriches your listening experience when you pair the LG V20 with a suitable set of headphones.