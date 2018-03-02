3,574 bags of foreign rice worth N53.6 million smuggled from Cameroon republic have being impounded by the Naval personnel attached to the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory in Calabar

According to PM News, Three suspects found in the wooden boat laden with that were contraband product arrested. They was reported to be heading from Cameroon to Calabar.

Naija News confirmed that the arrest was made along the Calabar waterway in the early hours of Feb. 27, when they got information about the activities of the suspected smugglers. This is according to Commander of NNS Victory, Commodore Julius Nwagu, said on Thursday in Calabar.

Addressing newsmen at the NNS Victory Jetty, while handing over the items and suspects to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The Commander said. In the early hours of Feb. 27, we got information about a boat laden with rice and my patrol team arrested the boat and three suspects on board. We brought the boat to base and offloaded the rice.

“It took us two and a half days to offload the content. After counting, we got 3, 574 bags valued at N53.6million.

“We will hand them over to the Nigerian Customs Service for further investigation and prosecution.

Source: NaijaNews