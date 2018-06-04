The troops of 32 Artillery Brigade has successfully conducted a five day clearance operation at various black and flash spots in Efon Alaaye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

During the clearance operation the troops of the Brigade led by its Commander Brigadier General James Ataguba combed the tick forests of Oba Ayetoro, Arifa,Iwaraja, Ereguru Ijeda and other communities boundary Osun State, where the kidnappers and Armed robbers camps in the above mentioned communities forest were destroyed.

Presently, members of some communities who have deserted their communities as a result of the criminal activities by the notorious armed robbers and kidnappers have returned to their communities as the troops has commenced regular intensive patrol within the black and fash spots.

Major Ojo Adenegan, Assstant Director Army Public Relations in a statement further warned criminals to stay away from Ekiti and Ondo State respectively as the Brigade will not relent in his effort to support other security agencies in Ondo and Ekiti States to flush out criminals and make the States uncomfortable for any criminal, their sponsors and informants.

The general public especially the traditional rulers, community leaders were advised to continue their cooperation in ensuring protection of lives and properties in the area of prompt information sharing.