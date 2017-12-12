3000 Muslims In Nigeria Protest Trump’s Declaration Of Jerusalem As Capital

Three thousands Muslims in Nigeria took to the street to express their rejection of United States President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Muslims, who gathered at Mile 2 area of Lagos, carried placards with different inscriptions.

Some of them held large banners, wore branded outfits with Palestine inscribed on them, while others flew the Palestine’s flag.

Organisers said they mobilised 3000 Muslims for the Sunday protest.

The protesters, it was gathered, were members of different Islamic organisations in Nigeria.

They accused the US president of violating international agreements and c resolution with his declaration.

The protesters tackled former aide to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for sopporting Trumpâ position.

