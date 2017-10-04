3 men to receive 6 lashes for loitering in Abuja

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that three men should be given six lashes of cane each for loitering at the Hill Top Garden, Abuja.

Daniel Lucky, Aliyu Ahmed and Badiru Lawal were arraigned for constituting nuisance at a black spot.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, warned them to desist from crime.

Abubakar imposed the punishment following admission of guilt by the trio, who, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

They claimed that their action resulted from bad peer influence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that a police patrol team in Utako, Abuja, led by CSP. Jimoh Gbende, arrested the men on Sept. 30.

“They were caught at a black spot at Hill Top Garden, opposite the Wuse Market.

Avhioboh said that the men had been warned in the past by the police to stop loitering there.

“During police investigation, the men could not give satisfactory answers to what they were doing at the black spot’’.

She told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 199 of the Penal Code.

Source: NAN