28-year-old Aarinola Olaiya has become the first person to graduate with distinction in Surgery from OAU since 1989.

She will be graduating with 12 distinctions and after emerging as the 2017 overall best student from the medical school of the university, she broke a 28 years old record at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Read excerpts from her interview with Punchng:

Excerpts:

What major factor inspired your academic performance in OAU?

I really cannot explain it. What I can say is that the grace of God has been at work from my first day in the university. Apart from that, I am a focused person. I always like to have a goal in mind and I make sure that I focus on that goal without giving room to distractions. I think this is what happened. Right from the day I was admitted into the university, I made sure that I remained focused in my studies.

As an undergraduate of Medicine, what was your daily routine like?

Every day, I would wake up, have my bath and attend lectures. I usually go to the classroom in the morning. Sometimes, I would attend a lecture at 8am till about 4pm. Then I would return to my hostel to have some rest and attend to other things or proceed on call. Sometimes I would stay on call till the following day. Basically my daily routine was like that.

Did you have time for leisure?

Of course, I had. But, weekends were very important to me. I spent most weekends studying. The higher I went in medical school, the more time I created to read my studies.

Didn’t you attend parties at weekends?

No. I never had time for parties. That wasn’t my idea of leisure. I just went out with my friends to eat and then, we would have fun during the day before returning to the hostel.

What kind of fun?

We went out to eateries to have lunch, take pictures and so on. We didn’t go to clubs or drink alcoholic beverages.

What kind of friends did you keep at school?

I had just a few friends in the university. They were all purpose-driven people who knew where they were heading to.

What kind of relationship did you have with your parents?

My parents have been very supportive from day one, especially my mum. She keeps me going all the time. My siblings have been very understanding, too. They accepted me the way I am and kept encouraging me all the while.

Do you have a boyfriend?

Yes. I have a boyfriend, but I never allowed him to come between me and my studies. He does not live in Ile-Ife. So he visits me in school sometimes. Most of the time, we communicate to each other via the telephone.

Why did you choose to study medicine?

I had always known that I would be a doctor. I actually got admission to study Botany in my first year at OAU. That was in 2010. But then, I knew that I wasn’t going to end up being a botanist. I knew I was going to be a doctor. So I sat another UTME and here I am today.

Did you plan to graduate with distinction?

I did not set out to graduate with distinction in the university. I just think that I tried to strive for perfection. Although it is good to have goals because they keep you going, who you are really matters a lot. Then there is the God factor. I still believe that the grace of God has a lot to do with my achievement.

How would you describe your experience in medical school?

Medical school is not for just anybody. If you have a daughter that wants to study medicine, you have to make her think seriously about her ambition. You have to ask her if she really wants to be a doctor. You have to count the costs before she goes ahead to study medicine.

Initially, I was excited about being in Medical school. In Part Two, I started reading big books. Then I started getting used to the language of Anatomy, Medical bio-chemistry and more. With time, I got used to it. To keep going, even as some people were being withdrawn from medical school, I just had to hold my head high. For someone like me that was getting many distinctions, keeping up with the success story was tough. But I didn’t expect that my efforts would result in such huge success. I only wanted to try my best and do everything possible in my power to get things done.

What are your plans for the future?

I don’t want to comment on my plan for the future, but I am working on it.