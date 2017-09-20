A 22-year-old housewife, Hajara Bala, has reportedly committed suicide after she was informed that her husband was planning to take another wife.

It was gathered that the deceased, a resident of Yanmallam village in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa, took poisonous substance believed to be rat poison as she could not live to see her husband take another wife.

The late Mrs. Bala was rushed to a hospital in Jahun, Jahun LGA, but she passed away on arrival.

The State police command spokesperson, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

He recalled that about seven years ago a similar incident occurred in the same community when a close relation to the deceased took the same type of poison when her husband was taking a second wife but she had survived it.