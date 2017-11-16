The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Prison Service said on Thursday that it enrolled 205 prison inmates in its formations across the state in formal and non-formal education in 2017.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Luka Ayedoo, in a statement in Jos, said, “We have achieved a remarkable increase in the enrolment of inmates in the formal and non-formal education from 52 to 205 in 2017.

“Twenty-two of our inmates participated in the 2017 Literacy Examination conducted by the Plateau State Directorate of Adult and Non-Formal Education Board.

“Again, 24 of our prisoners sat for the 2017 Basic Certificate Examination, organised by the Plateau State Education Resource Centre. It qualified the inmates to move into the Senior Secondary classes.

“Also, the command registered 21 inmates for the ongoing NECO external examination.

“So, all these programmes are geared towards the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners with the aim of securing a safer society for all.”

The PRO further said that 67 inmates were trained on rice production at its Lakushi farm centre while 15 were trained on poultry farming at the Lamingo farm project.

Luka said also that 56 inmates were undergoing training on beads making, hairdressing and wood works, among others.

He explained that the command was planning to establish a study centre of the National Open University Nigeria in Jos Prison to enable the inmates to enrol for degree programmes.

He commended the Plateau Government, NGOs, religious bodies, and some citizens of the state, for supporting the command to adequately reform and equip the inmates with formal and non-formal education.

The PRO gave the assurance that the command would remain committed to investing in public safety through a secured prison system and rehabilitation of the inmates.

(NAN)