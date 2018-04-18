Young Nigerians march to protest against age barriers on political posts in Abuja, on July 25

Despite a long record of youth apathy to politics in Nigeria, political activism and new social movement is surging among Nigeria’s pre-millennial, millennial and post-millennial generations, especially around the 2019 presidential elections.

Indeed the Nigerian situation has become exacerbated and indeed worrisome as the political leaders are finding it difficult to handle complex but simple constitutional process that would foster true federalism and devolution of power among the federating units and failing in its national aspiration agenda.

The real and perceived failure of the ruling select few has become a momentous issue of contestations for power and this in my view will dominate the sequence of events for 2019 general elections. The paradox of increasing dissatisfaction with life, elusive promises of change and the blame game existential disorder would increase our appetite for political, economic and mind – freedom, thereby creating impulsion for political rebirth.

Additionally, as the global leadership, market continues to tighten; the need for inexorable logic of reverse leadership has become critical to our national survival. It is time we must move away from leadership ambush of the feudal and opportunistic influential that have held us down as a nation since independence and demand a clear perspective for a reverse leadership that can collectively define a Nigerian project independent of the current self- appointed emperors that are not working in the interest of the greater majority and the common person.

Pointedly, the reengineering process and turnaround efforts for a new republic should not be diminished despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration for re- elections in 2019 few days ago but it should embolden us to resolve for more youthful leadership shift in our country. Following this declaration, the usual incarnation, conspiracy, horse-trading and deceitfulness of the failed elite will dominate the political space with mischief and blanket endorsement by their collaborators. However, Nigerians must be vigilant and unwavering.

The reverse leadership being proposed, must start with the likes of Fela Durotoye, Mathias Tsado,Kingsley Moghalu, Ahmed Buhari and Sowore; the intervention movement groups amongst others to be the change managers come 2019 General Elections in my view represent a new beginning for the new republic of our dreams!

The turnaround plan by the new political upstart for 2019 elections must be set in cast stones. The new transformational leaders must significantly work upfront to ensure that Nigerians will actually listen to the tough messages of the moment, question old assumptions, and consider new ways of working to redeem our great country.

The political campaign must convince Nigerians that the country is truly on its deathbed – or, at very least, that a radical changes are urgently required if the country is to survive and thrive beyond the senile tokenism that dot the political landscape.

Therefore, going forward particularly with 2019 general elections, we must provoke the debate and engagement beyond the rhetoric and emotions of empty campaign promises and voting- buying orchestras that be will moving across the country soliciting for our votes.

Source: Tribuneng