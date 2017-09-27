The Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has insisted that he is going straight to the Aso Villa as Nigeria’s next president come 2019 presidential election.

This is even as the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has warned Fayose to jettison his presidential ambition under the party, maintaining that PDP has zoned the presidential ticket to the north. Governor Fayose had written to the party, intimating it of his decision to run for the 2019 presidency while flying its ticket. Read also: Don’t waste your time, we’ve zoned 2019 Presidency to north, PDP warns Fayose Governor Fayose had, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday through his special assistant on public communications and new media, Mr Lere Olayinka, said that, “I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president.” Fayose had first made public his intention to run for the presidency some weeks back where he said he has a penchant for taking powers out peoples’ hands, adding that he would take that of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, “I have a penchant for taking powers; that one in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hand, I will take it.” However, to make his decision formal, the Ekiti state Governor wrote some letters to PDP leaders, to inform them of his ambition and to garner their support. In the letter, Fayose said he wishes to contest the presidency under PDP not with “prejudice to our party’s position but in the overall interest of the party and our country.”

Culled from: Vanguard News He said, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my intention to seek the ticket/mandate of our party to contest the 2019 presidential election. “Considering your support and commitment towards our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it becomes imperative to keep you informed and seek your support. Governor Fayose also said in the letter that “I urge that all hands should be on deck to ensure victory at the 2019 presidential election. “Accept the assurances of my highest regards as a determined presidential hopeful.” However, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has warned him not to waste his time romancing the presidential ambition under the party because PDP had zoned the ticket to the north. Prince Adeyeye also urged Fayose not to disrespect the decision of the party.