The Minister of information, tourism and culture Alhaji Lai Muhammad said, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone forever and will never come back to rule Nigeria.

Lai Muhammad made the assertion yesterday in an interview with newsmen during his two-day visit to Jigawa State to attend 9th meeting of the National council on Tourism, Culture and National Orientation held in Dutse, the capital of the state.

According to him, with tremendous achievements recorded in two years by present administration of APC under president Muhammad Buhari no any reasonable Nigerian will give his vote to PDP again.

He explained that, President Muhammad Buhari has delivered his major promises to Nigerians adding that, the difference between APC and PDP administration is very clear. The Minister maintained that, Buhari administration succeeded in ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerian.

“It is very clear to everybody that the Boko Haram terrorism is now reduced to the lower level, compared with last three years ago, and the young Chibook girls whom were abducted by the Boko Haram are now saved by present administration,” he said.

He said, with regards to unemployment, the present administration engaged over 200,000 youths through N-power programme; adding that, more are soon to be engaged in the programme.

Lai Muhammad further explained that the APC administration also succeeded on improving the power generation from 200 megawatt to over seven hundred megawatt within two years.

He added that, President Muhammad Buhari, before he was elected, during his Campaign promised to diversify the economy from mono-economy to diversified-economy through Agriculture. “Today, the Agricultural sector in Nigeria has been revived, and thousands of youths engaged on farming for food security and commercial purposes.”

The Minister then urged Nigerians to keep supporting the APC administration for a better change and better Nigeria for all.

Peoples Daily