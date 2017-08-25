Welcome to the age of big business. And then, welcome to the era of Billionaires In business: men whose war-chests and muscular-strengths are all for the time and nothing else.

It is the age of big business across the globe. One needs not be told. And big Businesses anywhere in the world require big cash and it’s possession in great proportion and then, in greater quantity.

The Age needs not be misunderstood or misconstrued: It is such a time money is the only reason (outside the Almighty) for human existence. Simply call it the age of money, money and money and you are still correct.

It is an era when only what it takes to execute an elephantine and gigantic projects any day is for one to have firm grip of whatever medium of exchange domiciled in his environment. Period.

Money is a big player in the age of big business. It undoubtedly “answers all things” therein as declared. The very reason for business; the essence of it and assuredly, the major ingredient without which there is no transaction.

So why do I choose to bore you with the above eulogy and analogy on money and what does the foregoing has in connection with 2019, our biggest political stage yet again, Many would ask? Yeah, there we go. And there, we surely go.

Believe it or not brethren, the business of 2019 will surely be a game gulping billions of naira to political Parties as well as the individuals vying for presidential positions, using our dominant and major political platforms of either the PDP or APC.

Without contradiction and most obviously, Merely expressing ones interest at the Party level for any elective office in Nigeria and anywhere in Africa, millions of naira will take flight and vanish into the tin air. That is the system anyway.

And then again, purchasing the political Party’s expression of interest-fom and lobbying of the Party echelon and it’s possible delegates during primaries for acceptance alone – here, another raw cash, running into millionaire of naira develops wings vanishes once again.

The aforementioned Political Parties know this to be true. Even the individuals involved know it too as a verity. So it is an open truth as well as an open secret billions of naira would be leaving fat pockets of these players and their platforms in an attempt to realize their dreams and goals.

It is for this understanding, the political parties are already oiling their machineries and fastening their belts towards ensuring a successful prosecution of this deal in their favor as no business man invests to lose but make profits. That is the understanding anyway.

So, Politics Is a business in a way. And a business in general in this part of the world. Little wonder these actors dispense their personal belongings or even borrow from their banks to out-spend their opponents during elections and eventually, come out triumphant.

A total expenditure they would still overtly or covertly recoup at the tail end of the game. That is after elections would have been won and probably lost by the Parties though. But the joy is merrier in Victory as it comes with recompenses.

But that is not the trust and crux of our discussion today as we have more important things to talk about than get carried away by the vagaries of distractions traceable to politics here.

So, back to the age of Billionaires In Politics: a time Every Party wants a big Gun financially and as an aspirant to shoulder it’s expenditure; and a time money bags become sought-after; and an age the men are separated from the boys.

That is the age of Billionaires In Politics – a time money speaks louder than voice; and a time it’s voice is heard louder and clearer too. That is the age trailing our upcoming elections of 2019.

Welcome to the age of big business once again. And most certainly, welcome to the age of Billionaire-politicians and their baggage.

The American example worked very perfectly. And a Donald Trump (a business man and Billionaire, considered a neophyte politically) Presidency became a reality; thereby, crushing the Obama dynasty and the Clinton’s round-headedness.

Times are changing and events are trailing it. Just last few years, sometime in 2008 to be precise, one Barack Obama, then Senator (even though with African descent) in America, took his world by the storm and won his elections as the 44th President of the United States in Grand styles ridding on the back of his power of oratory.

And today, exactly, 8 years later, another American, Mr. Donald Trump, rode on the creche of his billions, made over the years through his wealthy father to clinch American Presidency. Wonders of our ever changing world.

The above analogy even though similar, portrays our world as an ever changing one. The trajectory clearly shows Americans moved from the power of oratory to the power of billions. What a world!

And similarly here, the Nigerian Nation just a few years back, 2015 precisely moved from a youthful leadership to gerontocracy, ditching former President Goodluck Jonathan, while electing his rival President Muhamadu Buhari based on his integrity.

It is indeed, different strokes for different folks. And an indicator What swayed Americans in 2008, may prove less effective in Nigeria in the same year. And what worked for Nigerians in 2015 may still fail if repeated in 2019. Fact.

The world is fashioned in that order. Everything here is timed, coined to suit it’s desirability and timeliness. No wonder events are designed and described as transient.

And if anybody still doubts the desirability of time as enunciated above, let the person chant “change” in 2019 And see if Nigerians will react positively to such mantra as was the case in 2015. Such cliche has been overtaken by time.

So, the question then, in the minds of people is: while the Americans clearly voted in the direction of billions a few months ago, what would Nigerians go for in the next few months, when the Nation will file out to elect a new leader?

Obviously, the answer cannot be emphatically ascertained in this work, considering the fluctuations of events. But antecedents can point to the direction the pendulum will swing to. But that is prediction anyway.

It is therefore, on this premise, one will point at the American example. America has shown the way in their just concluded elections. They shocked the whole world and elected a Billionaire while ditching Obama and his intellect.

They dumped same oratory they chose years ago for a breath of fresh air. They clearly went for one of their money bags and a supposed political neophyte than go for the power of public speaking. I am thinking Maybe, that will be the solution to looting. Maybe

As an evolving democracy, Nigeria clearly and obviously follows in the foot steps of America in virtually every thing governance. They do so because of our notion that America runs an open Democracy.

So if the above grounds are already established to be true, one will no longer contest the follow up notion 2019 will be a game for Billionaires and not the chicken hearted financially. But the game of big Guns.

And who are the big Guns here? That is the question in the minds of many. But the big Guns here are not such diminutive that they can not be clearly seen. Nigeria actually has men of affluence and influence in their numbers here. And Nigerians know and are only demanding for the best.

Gwiyi Solomon writes from Enugu. Email: gwiyisolo_info@yahoo.com