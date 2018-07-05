The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to disregard all malicious attempts to berate its effort in conducting a free and fair election.

INEC met with the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Thursday 5th July, 2018 after it met with political parties and officials of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Electoral Institute (TEI) on Wednesday during its Quarterly Consultative meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu reassured Nigerians of the commitment of INEC to ensure a secured electoral procedure. In his words, Yakubu said:

“I wish to assure you that our electoral processes have gone beyond the capacity of our own officials to manipulate. The procedures are robust. The claim that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are cloned and Smart Card Readers pre-loaded is simply ludicrous.

“The Card Readers are only configured to specific polling units 72 hours or less before an election, set to operate only on election day from 8am and is manually shut down for accreditation after the last person on the queue has voted or automatically by 8pm.

“We are aware that as we approach the 2019 elections, there will be a lot of interest in our activities for virtuous& malicious reasons. Few days ago, Nigerians were legitimately outraged by the image of a blank PVC advertised by an offshore Company for purchase in the open market

“Within a few hours, we contacted the online platform responsible for the advert which promptly removed it. What Nigerians may not know is that it was not a single advertiser. A second company was forced to remove a similar advert and only yesterday a third one was withdrawn.

You will recall last week, that news filtered in about an attempt to clone Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and sell them online. The claims were backed up with pictures of cloned PCVs sold on Alibaba.com website; admonishing people not to have hope of a transparent election come 2019.